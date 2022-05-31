‘Manipulated And Groomed’: Retired Green Beret Explains Why So Many Women Go Missing

Retired Special Forces Green Beret Jeremiah Wilber spoke to the Daily Caller on Tuesday about why so many women go missing in North America, especially on Native American Indian Reservations and in America’s poorest communities.

“A lot of Americans don’t understand how big the epidemic is of missing indigenous women,” he said, noting that domestic violence is the third most common cause of death for Native American women, and roughly 60% of murders on Native land are committed by non-Native men.

Wilber joined the military and trained as a Green Beret as soon as he graduated high school in 1998, spending two decades in service to the U.S., he told the Daily Caller. Wilber retired and took on the professions of his parents: his father was a cowboy and his mother rescued women and children from human trafficking and abusive relationships.

“Ivanka Trump gets a lot of crap, but she did a lot for the Native community, and to really instill a lot of laws, like Savanna’s law,” Wilber went on. The Savanna Act was signed into law in October 2020, and allowed increased coordination between Federal, State, Tribal and local law enforcement agencies, according to the Department of Justice official website.

Prior to this law being passed, many men committed heinous acts against women on Native land because there was almost no chance of them being caught or prosecuted, including human trafficking, Wilber confirmed during the interview. A lack of coordination between law enforcement is a major reason that many women are still missing across the U.S., according to Wilber.

“This problem is not just a Red problem,” Wilber continued. “This is a problem that happens all over America… where there’s poverty, there is human trafficking. That is a commonality between human traffickers, they feed on the weakest prey. In those communities, you’re going to have neglected children, drugs, drug addicts.” (RELATED: Politico Suggests Angelina Jolie Might Be ‘Jane Doe’ In FBI Lawsuit Involving Domestic Violence)

“It’s not always drug or alcohol related,” Wilber continued, noting that one thing he always hears on calls with law enforcement is that if a victim is over 18-years of age, “if she wants to be found, she’ll be found,” despite having been manipulated and groomed. Wilber calls this “victim blaming,” wherein vulnerable women are more likely to be targeted and then ignored by law enforcement.

Human traffickers will also target victims via social media in order to groom them, using a catfish approach where an older man will coerce young women into abandoning their families to meet them, Wilber continued.

“The conversation on women’s self defense needs to start with ‘red flags,'” Wilber said, noting that a majority of assaults on women come from someone they know. “If he yells, cusses… why would you continue to go on with that? Often times, because of gender roles, the money maker can hold power and control over women… to the point where they think they can never leave.”

You can listen to Wilber’s full interview above to learn more about the current state of domestic violence, why being “woke” isn’t real, how money stops men from being held accountable for beating, abusing, and murdering women and why there is plenty of money to solve this crisis but few want to do it.