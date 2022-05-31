Joe Rogan Credits Conservatives For Having His Back During Attempts To Cancel Him

Podcast host Joe Rogan thanked conservatives for having his back “through all the crazy shit that happened” despite him being a self-proclaimed “liberal” during Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan thanked Fox News and other conservatives for having his back and then criticized liberals for being anti-free speech. The remarks begin around the 18-minute mark.

“They had my back through all the crazy shit that happened with me,” Rogan said. “It was Fox News that fucking had my back.”

Rogan said despite being outwardly liberal, it’s the right that has come to his defense.

“I’m so liberal. I talk about it all the time,” Rogan said. “I am not a conservative, but I am pro-Second Amendment, and I am a hunter, and I am a cage fighting commentator, and I drink, and I smoke cigars and I like to bow hunt.” (RELATED: ‘Correct This Mistake’: Dave Chappelle’s Lawyer Tells District Attorney To File Felony Charges Against Attacker)

Rogan also defended comedian Dave Chappelle after he came under fire for jokes he made that some labeled transphobic. Rogan mentioned the recent attack on Chappelle during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in which a man ran onstage and attacked the comedian. The suspect, Isaiah Lee, said he was “triggered” by Chappelle’s jokes.

Rogan said in the past it was conservatives that were like a “suppressive, nanny state, condemn certain behaviors … that’s not the case today.”

“Today the left has gone so far left, so radical that the right are the ones celebrating comedians, celebrating Chappelle,” he said.