Man Fishing In A Kayak Catches A 600-Pound Marlin

A man in a kayak made the catch of a lifetime during a recent trip.

In a YouTube video shared by Adam Fisk, a man in a kayak managed to hook a 600-pound marlin off the coast of Panama, according to BroBible, and the video is pure fishing porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It will certainly be among the coolest things you see all day.

While I do hate the ocean, I sure do love great nature porn videos like this one, and you’ll never hear me knock anyone who is getting after it when it comes to fishing.

Even though they obviously cut the fish loose when it was all said and done, the video and photos do all the justice you could ever need for an epic story.

Also, imagine the kinds of guts you have to have as a person in order to want to do battle with a marlin while in a kayak. The fish weighs more than the boat you’re in does!

It’s a bold move, but we all know fortune favors the bold.

I hope someone bought this guy a few beers because he definitely deserves it!