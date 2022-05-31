Editorial

The NFL Season Starts In Exactly 100 Days

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The NFL season starts sooner than people might realize.

The first game of the 2022 campaign will be September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to do battle against the Rams, and that matchup is only 100 days away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks! We’re 100 days away from the NFL season starting. If that doesn’t jack up your pulse, I really don’t know what to tell you.

Given how fractured our nation seems to be these days, we need something to unite us and bring us together. What better way to do it than the football season?

Whether it’s the NFL season or college football starting, America is simply better off when football is being played. That’s just a fact.

I don’t care who you voted for or what your politics are when it comes to football. As long as we rep the same side, you’re good in my book for at least a few hours every weekend.

The upcoming NFL season also feels pretty wide open and there are a solid six or seven teams that could all realistically push for a Super Bowl. That should only make things all the more interesting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

So, with 100 days until the season starts, you have plenty of time to mentally prepare and get ready! Don’t waste a second!