The NFL Season Starts In Exactly 100 Days

The NFL season starts sooner than people might realize.

The first game of the 2022 campaign will be September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to do battle against the Rams, and that matchup is only 100 days away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks! We’re 100 days away from the NFL season starting. If that doesn’t jack up your pulse, I really don’t know what to tell you.

The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off in 100 days. 🏈🏈🏈 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 31, 2022

Given how fractured our nation seems to be these days, we need something to unite us and bring us together. What better way to do it than the football season?

Whether it’s the NFL season or college football starting, America is simply better off when football is being played. That’s just a fact.

The Rams Beat The Buccaneers On Insane Ending. The Highlights Are Pure Football Porn https://t.co/cfNPfC7HI0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 23, 2022

I don’t care who you voted for or what your politics are when it comes to football. As long as we rep the same side, you’re good in my book for at least a few hours every weekend.

The upcoming NFL season also feels pretty wide open and there are a solid six or seven teams that could all realistically push for a Super Bowl. That should only make things all the more interesting.

So, with 100 days until the season starts, you have plenty of time to mentally prepare and get ready! Don’t waste a second!