Oklahoma Teacher Charged For Allegedly Sending Nude Photos To 16-Year-Old Student

A warrant is out for the arrest of a 28-year-old former middle school teacher who allegedly sent nude pictures to a 16-year-old high school student, according to court documents reviewed by an Oklahoma local news outlet.

Former Midwest City Middle School teacher Ivy Reneau is accused of sending nude photos and an inappropriate video via social media to a 16-year-old student whom she met during soccer practice, according to allegations in a search warrant filed in Oklahoma City District Court and reviewed by KFOR.

The documents claim that a faculty member overheard a high schooler tell his peers “he had been sent nude pictures by a teacher.” Court documents reveal that the teacher allegedly sent a “picture of her topless” and “posing in front of the mirror sideways with no clothes on and her breast was exposed along with her butt.”

Reneau, a former assistant coach for the middle school soccer team, reportedly met the high schooler on the practice field. The former teacher added the high schooler on Snapchat and sent him messages after allegedly hearing rumors that “he liked her and wanted to watch her run.”

An Oklahoma teacher was charged for allegedly sending nude photos and an inappropriate video to a student. pic.twitter.com/H2OdJ7A2lv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 30, 2022

The high schooler allegedly threatened to expose the teacher and told her to send him money via the Cash App. The student reportedly said, “he could ruin her career over the pictures.” Reneau reportedly sent the student $120, per court documents.

Reneau admitted that she “knew it was wrong to do this with a student, but she thought he was 18 years old,” according to court documents. She denied a physical relationship with the student, though she confessed that the duo “ talked about hanging out one time, but never went through with it.”

The former educator also underwent a divorce in 2021, according to an Oklahoma City Court case. (RELATED: The Makers Of ‘The Genderbread Person’ Announce New Tool To Teach Kids About Sexuality: ‘The Sexualitree’)

Reneau has yet to be taken into custody, according to KFOR. She is facing a felony charge for Using Technology to Engage in Communication for Sexual or Prurient Interest with a Minor.

Mid-Del School District spokeswoman Stacey Boyer told KFOR that the district is continuing to cooperate with authorities and the high schooler’s family.

“District officials were notified of an alleged relationship between a Mid-Del staff member and a student. We reported the information to law enforcement so that they could begin an investigation,” Boyer said. “The staff member is no longer employed by Mid-Del Schools, and we have worked closely with the family of the student in the wake of this accusation. We will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities.”