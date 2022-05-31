Editorial

REPORT: Jameis Winston Has A ‘Visible Limp’ During OTAs

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is reportedly not at 100% during OTAs.

Winston is viewed as the locked-in starter for the Saints at quarterback if he’s healthy, but it sounds like he might be struggling to get to 100%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Florida State Heisman winner and former first overall pick has a “visible limp” as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered last season, according to Neworleans.football’s Nick Underhill (via ProFootballTalk).

However, it doesn’t sound like there’s any reason for fans to panic. Underhill tweeted Monday that Winston will be just fine by the time week one rolls around.

There’s been some speculation that Winston not being 100% could lead to the Saints trading for Baker Mayfield, but there’s no way in hell I see that happening.

The Saints are currently in a bit of a rebuild, and bringing in Mayfield would be an incredibly unnecessary distraction.

Plus, it sounds like Winston is going to be just fine by the time September rolls around. So, there’s no need to panic at all if you’re a fan of the franchise.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but right now, it seems like everything will be just fine, despite the fact Winston might be struggling with his health.