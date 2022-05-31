REPORT: Jameis Winston Has A ‘Visible Limp’ During OTAs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is reportedly not at 100% during OTAs.

Winston is viewed as the locked-in starter for the Saints at quarterback if he's healthy, but it sounds like he might be struggling to get to 100%.

The Florida State Heisman winner and former first overall pick has a “visible limp” as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered last season, according to Neworleans.football’s Nick Underhill (via ProFootballTalk).

On Jameis Winston in OTAs: “The quarterback moved with a visible limp. He could push the ball downfield during individual drills but did not have the same ability in live action. Most of his passes during the team portion of practice stayed close to home.” — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) May 30, 2022

However, it doesn’t sound like there’s any reason for fans to panic. Underhill tweeted Monday that Winston will be just fine by the time week one rolls around.

Guy had surgery six months ago. I’m not sure why this is getting picked up everywhere. The news here is that he is determined to be on the field, not that he isn’t moving 100% yet. https://t.co/KNbVBqCFim — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 31, 2022

He’ll be fine. It’s May. He’s ahead of schedule https://t.co/XyHFPiuuN3 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 31, 2022

There’s been some speculation that Winston not being 100% could lead to the Saints trading for Baker Mayfield, but there’s no way in hell I see that happening.

The Saints are currently in a bit of a rebuild, and bringing in Mayfield would be an incredibly unnecessary distraction.

Plus, it sounds like Winston is going to be just fine by the time September rolls around. So, there’s no need to panic at all if you’re a fan of the franchise.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but right now, it seems like everything will be just fine, despite the fact Winston might be struggling with his health.