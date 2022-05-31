Editorial

REPORT: Jeff Gladney Was Speeding At The Time Of His Fatal Car Accident

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jeff Gladney was reportedly speeding at the time of his death.

The former Arizona Cardinals player and first round pick was killed in the early Monday morning hours in a horrific car crash at the age of 25 in Texas, and more details are now out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dallas police revealed that the vehicle Gladney was in was speeding when it clipped another vehicle causing a crash, according to TMZ.

A female in the vehicle was also killed. TMZ didn’t report if Gladney or the woman was driving at the time of the crash.

The entire situation is absolutely horrific and tragic, and there’s no other way to describe it. Gladney was only 25 years old and had just made his return to the NFL when he signed with the Cardinals.

He should have had decades of success ahead of him. Instead, he’s dead in his mid-20s after the car he was in was allegedly speeding and clipped another vehicle.

It’s a terrible situation, and it’s an incredibly tragic and unfortunate reminder of how fragile life can be.