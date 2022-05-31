REPORT: Jeff Gladney Was Speeding At The Time Of His Fatal Car Accident

Jeff Gladney was reportedly speeding at the time of his death.

The former Arizona Cardinals player and first round pick was killed in the early Monday morning hours in a horrific car crash at the age of 25 in Texas, and more details are now out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL Player Jeff Gladney Tragically Killed In Texas https://t.co/0WtcjgXmdp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 30, 2022

Dallas police revealed that the vehicle Gladney was in was speeding when it clipped another vehicle causing a crash, according to TMZ.

A female in the vehicle was also killed. TMZ didn’t report if Gladney or the woman was driving at the time of the crash.

Tragic news: Former TCU standout and Vikings’ first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in an overnight car accident in the Dallas area, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed today. Gladney was 25 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2022

The entire situation is absolutely horrific and tragic, and there’s no other way to describe it. Gladney was only 25 years old and had just made his return to the NFL when he signed with the Cardinals.

He should have had decades of success ahead of him. Instead, he’s dead in his mid-20s after the car he was in was allegedly speeding and clipped another vehicle.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

It’s a terrible situation, and it’s an incredibly tragic and unfortunate reminder of how fragile life can be.