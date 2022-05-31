Editorial

REPORT: USC Football Tweets Memorial Day Image Featuring Chinese Fighter Jets

USC Memorial Day Tweet (Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images and Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

USC’s football team reportedly made an incredibly embarrassing Memorial Day mistake.

In an attempt to honor all the men and women killed in war, the Trojans tweeted a photo of an American flag with fighter jets in the sky with the message, “Today we remember and honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country.”

There was just one major problem. The jets featured in the image were Chinese fighter jets. You can see the now-deleted image in the tweet from @RedditCFB below.

The worst part about this is that USC later tweeted a new Memorial Day message and couldn’t even be bothered to put some American planes or weapons in it.

They just took the Chinese fighters out! How lazy can you get?

Of all the days you don’t want to tweet a picture of Chinese fighters while honoring fallen heroes, Memorial Day is right at the top of that list.

Who the hell put that graphic together? Did they just google fighter jets and not bother checking what they were? Chinese fighter jets don’t even look that similar to ours!

Here’s a great hint to tell the difference. American fighter jets look incredibly badass and give off an overwhelming vibe of patriotism and freedom. Chinese fighters look like the discount store knockoff version.

If you can’t tell the difference, you have no business tweeting about the military.

Do better, USC. Do much better!