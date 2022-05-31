REVIEW: ‘The Offer’ Is Outstanding Through 7 Episodes

“The Offer” continues to be one of the best shows on TV.

I recently cruised through the seventh episode of the series with Miles Teller about the making of “The Godfather,” and it’s truly awesome just how great the show is. (REVIEW: ‘The Offer’ Is An Outstanding Series About The Making Of ‘The Godfather’)

As I’ve said before, it might be just as entertaining as the actual film saga.

Somehow, a show about making a movie is every bit as intense and suspenseful as any thriller that I’ve seen over the past few years.

It’s dark, gritty, violent and bodies absolutely get dropped. Without spoiling too much, at the end of the seventh episode, a very famous mob shooting plays out on screen with Albert Ruddy (Teller) watching in the crowd.

I had high expectations for “The Offer” when I saw the first trailer for the show, which includes a packed cast. However, even my wildest expectations have been blown away.

It’s borderline impossible to stop watching Teller as Ruddy, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans and Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt.

We all know and love Juno from “Ted Lasso,” but she truly takes things to a different level with “The Offer.”

If you haven’t already started watching, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s one hell of an awesome series.