Viral Video Shows Ukrainians With Stolen Russian Armor

Another fascinating video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, some Ukrainians were riding around in stolen Russian armor, and I can promise you don't want to miss this one.

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

Will it ever get old watching the Ukrainians continue to give the Russians a gigantic middle finger? I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming no.

Whether it’s blowing up Russian armor or simply stealing it, I’m here for all of it. It will never not be awesome to watch the Russians take losses in Ukraine.

Now, was this video as awesome as some of the videos of Ukrainian farmers towing tanks and such with tractors? No, but it was still pretty great.

Whenever you can get your hands on some Russian armor, you simply have to do it. For the story alone, you have to do it. If you can use it to strike back against Putin’s forces, even better!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them because I’m sure we’re not close to being done just yet!