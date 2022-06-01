Woman Approaches Bison At Yellowstone. It Gores Her And Tosses Her 10 Feet Into The Air

A bison reportedly gored an Ohio woman and tossed her ten feet in the air Monday at Yellowstone National Park.

The bison was reportedly walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin and the 25-year-old woman attempted to approach the bison, which provoked it, according to a release from Yellowstone National Park. (RELATED: Up To 900 Bison To Be Slaughtered, Shot Or Relocated At Yellowstone National Park)

A woman who approached a bison at Yellowstone National Park was gored by the animal on Monday, according to park officials. Her condition was not released, and it was unclear whether she had survived. https://t.co/bHlV2l41zW — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2022

Two other visitors were reportedly with the woman and within a distance of 25 yards from the same bison, according to the release. Visitors are required to keep a distance of more than 25 yards from bison as stated in Yellowstone’s park regulations.

The woman sustained a puncture wound along with other injuries from her encounter with the bison, according to the YNP. Park emergency medical providers arrived on the scene and an ambulance transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Park safety is important to Yellowstone including interactions with the park’s wildlife which can be dangerous, according to the release. Yellowstone urges visitors that if an animal does approach a campsite, trail, boardwalk, or any other location where there are people to give it space.

This is the first reported incident in 2022 involving a visitor attempting to interact with a bison and the bison seriously injuring the visitor, the YNP said. Bison injure more people than any other animal at Yellowstone.