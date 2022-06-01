Boob Sweat Has Been Made Available For Sale By A Reality TV Star

Stephanie Matto, former reality television star from “90 Day Fiance,” is selling her boob sweat to fans online, and a vile of sweat collected from her cleavage can be yours for $500.

Matto has gone viral in the past week, after offering fans an opportunity to purchase sweat obtained from her boobs. Since leaving reality TV she has engaged in online adult content, and boob sweat sales are reportedly generating as much as $30,000 a week for Matto, according to a declaration she made on her TikTok video on May 27. Her Instagram account showcases a series of videos that document her boob-sweat-making techniques, and people are paying $500 a bottle to own a jar of her boob sweat.

Matto’s videos suggest she is thoroughly enjoying her boob-sweat-making experience and is working hard to sweat it out for her fans. She posted a number of videos of herself getting ready to roast in the sun in order to generate enough sweat to fill the jar orders she is receiving. “All you need is bottles, sun, cha chas, and sit out like a maple tree for hours,” Matto said in her Instagram video. (RELATED: Paige Spiranac To Twitter Troll: ‘I Like Boobs’)

“Me realizing how much money I’ve made off my bottled ta ta sweat online this past week,” she said in one of her Instagram videos, then she promptly declared the $30,000 worth of earnings.

This isn’t Matto’s first entrepreneurial adventure that involves bodily functions. Prior to engaging in her lucrative boob sweat sales mission, she was bottling her own farts and selling them in jars, according to her Instagram page. The fart jars generated so much fan interest and income, that she moved into the next phase of collecting her sweat.

Those interested in purchasing some of Matto’s sweat or farts can easily make a purchase online.