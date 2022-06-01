Canadian Province Decriminalizes Hard Drugs As A Means Of Curbing Overdose Deaths

The Canadian government announced Tuesday that it would allow the province of British Columbia to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of hard drugs for three years starting January 31, 2023.

The government decided to proceed with the three-year trial of this new legislation in response to the increase in overdose deaths, and the trial is intended to eliminate the fear of arrest for those in need of assistance with their substance abuse issues, according to ABC.

The policy doesn’t legalize the use of drugs, but it ensures that those over the age of 18 that are in possession of a cumulative total of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs will not face arrest or charges. This includes fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, according to The Globe and Mail.

Canada decriminalizes drugs in BC including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy. “Fear of criminalization cause people to hide drug use, use alone”..that increase risk of harm. Government treats drug use as a “health issue, not a criminal one” https://t.co/4qpusKGshw pic.twitter.com/dOEG0EM0Lx — Essenviews (@essenviews) June 1, 2022

“We are taking an important step forward to removing that fear and shame and stigma,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s health officer. The drugs will not be confiscated under the new policy, according to the Globe and Mail. (RELATED: Border Patrol Saw 134% Increase In Fentanyl Seizures In Fiscal Year 2021)

Canada announced it would temporarily decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamines, in the western province of British Columbia that has been ground zero for the country’s skyrocketing overdoses. https://t.co/0ErynLRE8s — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 31, 2022

Portugal became the first country in the world to decriminalize the usage of all drugs in 2001. Treatment and support programs were put into place to support those in need, according to the Globe and Mail.

British Columbia’s new policy does not require those who are found with drugs in their possession to participate in any sort of rehabilitation or treatment, reported the outlet.

“Stigma and fear of criminalization cause some people to hide their drug use, use alone, or use in other ways that increase the risk of harm. This is why the Government of Canada treats substance use as a health issue, not a criminal one,” Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, tweeted.