‘Total Bullsh*t’: Dave Portnoy Trashes Liberal Media ‘Nutbags’ After Depp/Heard Verdict

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy blasted the liberal media Wednesday following the long-awaited verdict in the defamation case brought by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“She posted this thing basically saying that Johnny Depp hit her, abused her, did all these horrible things—domestic violence, sexual deviancy, all this stuff—in the Washington Post. And what’s The Washington Post? They hold no responsibility in this?” Portnoy said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

A jury ruled in favor of Depp in his defamation case against Heard, following an October 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post wherein Heard accused Depp of sexual abuse.

“The Washington Post is clearly very Left-wing and liberal, like Business Insider, like New York Times, you name it, all these left-wing nutbags,” Portnoy continued in the video. “They just can print whatever they want and then when it’s total bullshit and a guy’s life has been destroyed be like, ‘oops we didn’t know! not our fault! Whoever we talked to who wasn’t totally truthful, we didn’t do any digging, we just trusted them at their word and we printed it, ruined it—nope, not our fault!'”

Emergency Press Conference – Doesn’t the @washingtonpost hold some responsibility for publishing the Amber Heard garbage? pic.twitter.com/IgR0iQTc6t — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 1, 2022

Business Insider reported last November that a sexual encounter between Portnoy and a 20-year-old woman left the woman feeling like she, “was being raped,” and that at one point she was, “screaming in pain.” Portnoy called the allegations “100 percent false,” adding that, “Cancel culture has been coming for me for decades, this is just the next iteration.”

Portnoy later said the report was “character assassination” during an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”