Former Golf Star Bart Bryant Killed In Tragic Car Crash

Former golf star Bart Bryant has died.

The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that the former golf superstar died at the age of 59 in an absolutely tragic car accident.

“The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

TMZ reported that that Bryant was killed in Polk County, Florida, after a truck allegedly failed to stop and smashed into his SUV. The former pro golfer was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

As I often say, death is always hard and sad. That’s just a fact of life, but it’s always harder when you lose someone in a brutal and unexpected fashion.

Bryant was only 59 years old. While that’s not a young age, it’s certainly far too young to be dying. He should have had decades of life ahead of him.

Instead, he passed away in a car accident before the age of 60. It’s nothing short of heartbreaking.

