The Houston Texans Raise $400,000 For Uvalde After Horrible School Massacre

The Houston Texans pulled off a classy move for the people of Uvalde, Texas.

Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School, the Texans raised $400,000 to help the community. The players raised $200,000 and the ownership matched it, according to Vanessa Richardson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Houston Texans raised $400,000 for the people of Uvalde. The players contributed $200,000 and the McNair family matched it. — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) June 1, 2022

Obviously, everyone is hurting after the horrific massacre, and nobody is hurting worse than the families that live in Uvalde. Nineteen innocent children and two heroic teachers were murdered in cold blood by an evil monster.

It’s as bad as it could ever possibly get, and the fact the police botched the response so unbelievably poorly only makes matters even worse.

People look up to sports teams. Whether it’s college sports or pro sports, there is a connection to athletics that is hard to describe. We view them as the faces of our communities and we take great pride in their success.

That’s why it’s great to see an NFL team in Texas stepping up and helping out in a big way following the horrible shooting. Will $400,000 take away the pain caused by the tragedy?

No, but hopefully, it can ease whatever financial burdens there might be for families that lost children.

Props to the Texans for their kind gesture for the people of Uvalde, Texas.