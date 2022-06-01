Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Silence And Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Head-On

Jada Pinkett Smith broken her silence on the now-infamous moment her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage of the 2022 Oscars, during a prelude to “Red Table Talk,” Wednesday.

After two months of silence on the topic, Pinkett Smith doesn’t seem to be taking sides. She stopped short of supporting her husband’s actions, but didn’t condone his behavior. Instead, she called for healing and reconciliation.

Pinkett Smith began the episode of “Red Table Talk” by talking about Alopecia, the condition she suffers from which causes hair loss. It was her lack of hair that Rock joked about at the Oscars, igniting her husband’s rage and resulting in the slap. After a brief mention of the disease, Pinkett Smith smoothly transitioned into the explanation that audiences have been waiting for her to address. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Him’: Wanda Sykes Condemns Will Smith’s Behavior At The Oscars)

“Now about Oscar night” Pinkett Smith said in the introduction to Wednesday’s episode, “my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all, actually, need one another more than ever,” she continued.

As for the state of her marriage, Pinkett Smith had previously stated that the couple was in the process of “deep healing,” and they seem to be continuing along that path.

Referencing the hope that Rock and Smith will discuss the incident, she said, “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”