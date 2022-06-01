John Madden Will Be On The Cover Of ‘Madden 23’

John Madden has returned to the cover of “Madden.”

The popular NFL video game announced Wednesday morning that the man the game is named after will feature him on the cover of "Madden 23."

John Madden died back in December 2021 at the age of 85, and he’s now back on the cover of the game he helped make a household name.

It’s his first time on the cover of the popular game since 2000.

The Madden 23 cover. As it should be. It’s the first time John Madden is on the cover since 2000. pic.twitter.com/0jWpOciQKt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2022

I know that in the grand scheme of life putting John Madden on the cover of “Madden 23” isn’t a huge deal, but it is a classy move from everyone involved.

Woman Goes Viral For Insane Tweets About John Madden After His Death https://t.co/7hv7VX1bXs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 31, 2021

John Madden was a huge personality and one of the most famous coaches and broadcasters to ever live. He was part of the soul of the NFL, and his death sent shockwaves through the sport last December.

NFL Legend John Madden Unexpectedly Dies https://t.co/tVQJGSibUv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 29, 2021

Now, he’ll return to the cover of the most famous sports video game in America. It’s a very classy gesture from the decision makers involved in pulling the trigger on the decision.

JUST IN: 34 years to the day that John Madden’s video game was launched on the Apple II, EA Sports announces that Madden will once again grace the game’s cover. Last on the cover in Madden 2000 (which came out in ‘99), the game franchise has sold 150 million copies. pic.twitter.com/mW4rYXQK7F — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2022

I have no doubt that with Madden on the cover, copies will be flying off the shelves.