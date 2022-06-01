Editorial

John Madden Will Be On The Cover Of ‘Madden 23’

HOLLYWOOD - JULY 14: Legendary sportscasters Al Michaels and John Madden speak at the 12th Annual ESPY Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on July 14, 2004 in Hollywood, California. This year's ESPY's will air Sunday, July 16th on ESPN beginning 9 PM EST/6 PM EST. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

John Madden has returned to the cover of “Madden.”

The popular NFL video game announced Wednesday morning that the man the game is named after will feature him on the cover of “Madden 23.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

John Madden died back in December 2021 at the age of 85, and he’s now back on the cover of the game he helped make a household name.

It’s his first time on the cover of the popular game since 2000.

I know that in the grand scheme of life putting John Madden on the cover of “Madden 23” isn’t a huge deal, but it is a classy move from everyone involved.

John Madden was a huge personality and one of the most famous coaches and broadcasters to ever live. He was part of the soul of the NFL, and his death sent shockwaves through the sport last December.

Now, he’ll return to the cover of the most famous sports video game in America. It’s a very classy gesture from the decision makers involved in pulling the trigger on the decision.

I have no doubt that with Madden on the cover, copies will be flying off the shelves.