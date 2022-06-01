Johnny Depp And Amber Heard React To The Jury’s Verdict

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.”

“Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me,” Depp said. He went on to reveal he felt “at peace” after the verdict was read, according to TMZ.

Depp also took a moment to thank his adoring fans and supporters. “I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” Depp said.

Breaking: After 13 hours of deliberations, the jury has ruled that Amber Heard was liable of defaming Johnny Depp. More on the decision: https://t.co/8JcujuNjtm pic.twitter.com/HwkyVDGxAJ — E! News (@enews) June 1, 2022

Heard had a scathing response to her defeat. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said, according to TMZ.