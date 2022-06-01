Johnny Depp And Amber Heard React To The Jury’s Verdict

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.”
“Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me,” Depp said. He went on to reveal he felt “at peace” after the verdict was read, according to TMZ.
Depp also took a moment to thank his adoring fans and supporters. “I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” Depp said.
Heard had a scathing response to her defeat. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Dubs Amber Heard As ‘The Craziest Woman That’s Walked This Planet’)
In her emotional response, she declared it a “setback” for other women. “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” Heard said.
“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly,” Heard said, according to TMZ.
As for Depp, he has been validated in the court of law, and in front of the masses that have tuned in to every story and allegation raised during this hearing, and he’s greatly appreciative.
“I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth,” Depp said.
“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes,” Depp concluded.