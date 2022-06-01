Man Fights A Kangaroo In Absurd Viral Video

A man squared up with a kangaroo in an absolutely absurd video making the rounds online.

In a video shared by TMZ, a man in Australia got into a full-blown brawl with a kangaroo, and even managed to successfully win the battle after taking the animal to the ground. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absolutely insane video below.

The guts on this guy are absolutely next level. For those of you who don’t know, kangaroos are incredibly strong animals and they can get very aggressive. Of all the animals in nature you want to get into a fistfight with, kangaroos are nowhere near the top of the list. That’s just a fact.

They’re strong and can be mean. Does that sound like the kind of beast you want to square up with? If you answer yes, you’re probably insane.

Yet, this guy didn’t even hesitate before throwing some strikes that would make any UFC fighter proud. Not only did he throw some strikes, but he managed to take the animal to the ground.

If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what is. He has guts made of absolute steel.

Props to this dude for standing his ground, and putting in work. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a video like this one before, and I say that in the best way imaginable.