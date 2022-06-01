Watch Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson In The Trailer For ‘The Man From Toronto’

“The Man from Toronto” looks like it’s going to be a very fun movie.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A deadly assassin’s encounter with a New York City screw-up leads to a case of mistaken identity.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Sounds simple enough, right? Well, I can promise you the trailer will get you even more excited for the movie with Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think about the trailer for “The Man from Toronto”? Obviously, it’s not going to be the most serious movie ever made, but I’m still interested.

Hart and Harrelson are both elite talents and they’re now teaming up for an action-comedy about a case of mistaken identity and an assassin.

6️⃣ THE MAN FROM TORONTO (June 24) A screw-up (Kevin Hart) and an assassin (Woody Harrelson) get caught in a case of mistaken identity in this action comedy from director Patrick Hughes, co-starring Kaley Cuoco and Ellen Barkin, filmed in—spoiler—Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ECnUEixybI — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 1, 2022

If that doesn’t get you interested, I don’t know what to tell you. As you all know, I’m a huge fan of Harrelson, and I think his performance in “True Detective” was an all-time great job.

Obviously, this is a very different vibe, but anything he touches tends to turn to gold.

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Man from Toronto” starting June 24!