Soccer Star Kurt Zouma Sentenced After Abusing Cats

West Ham’s star soccer player Kurt Zouma was sentenced to community service Wednesday for attacking his cats.

Zouma pleaded guilty after he was caught kicking and slapping his pets back in February, TMZ reported. He faced jail time for the incident, but instead received 180 hours of community service and a five-year ban from owning any cats, the outlet continued.

Zouma’s brother, Yoan, also pleaded guilty to a charge that he aided and abetted Zouma during the attack, TMZ continued. He was sentenced to 140 hours community service and a ban from cat ownership. (RELATED: Martha Stewart’s Cat Was Murdered By Her Four Dogs)

Both brothers were also ordered to pay fines. The judge called their actions “disgraceful and reprehensible” during the sentencing hearing, the outlet reported.

“As a public figure,” the judge continued, “you must be aware that others look up to you and many young people aspire to emulate you.”

Both of the soccer star’s cats were removed from his custody after footage of the incident was released earlier this year, according to TMZ. They are currently in the care of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and will find new homes, TMZ reported in another article.

Shortly after the video surfaced, Zouma issued an apology for his behavior, TMZ stated in February. “There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret,” he said, the outlet reported.