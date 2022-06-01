Mountain Lion Strolls Into Classroom

A baby mountain lion was found underneath a desk in a high school on Wednesday, according to NBC Bay Area News.

The mountain lion was discovered around 8:30 a.m. at Pescadero High School in California by custodial staff while preparing for the school day, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s office, as reported by NBC Bay Area. (RELATED: Mountain Lion Tries Walking Into Hair Salon, Police Detain It)

A mountain lion is currently contained inside a classroom at Pescadero High School in San Mateo County, per @SMCSheriff. All students and staff are safe, and there is no threat to public safety. Wildlife officials working on removing animal safely. https://t.co/TvDeC0f8D2 pic.twitter.com/JwKe5C1NAX — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) June 1, 2022

Since the school was not yet in session for the day, no students or staff injured, according to statements made by Detective Javier Acosta at the sheriff’s office.

The animal, estimated to weigh around 40 pounds, was found startled wandering around the campus before entering an empty classroom, according to the Washington Post.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called and officials arrived on the campus around 9:30 a.m., according to NBC Bay Area News.

Sheriff deputies were able to contain the mountain lion into a classroom, reported The Guardian. It is unknown how the creature found their way onto the high school campus, but plans were made to safely remove the animal and release him into the wild.