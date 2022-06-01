NBA Finals Tickets Are Historically High

Acquiring tickets to go to see this year’s NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will come at a steep price for fans everywhere.

According to ESPN, tickets to go to game one in San Francisco, California, have sold for an average of $873 per admission so far. It is the most expensive NBA game to attend all season long and it is the priciest game of all time at the new Chase Center, the new home of the Golden State Warriors, which opened in 2019.

Resale ticket prices for the NBA Finals beginning Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco were higher than any of the team’s five previous Finals appearances at Oracle Arena in Oakland, according to a secondary marketplace for tickets. https://t.co/Df88YmEYKY — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 1, 2022

Game three of this series will take place in Boston after games one and two will be played in California. Game three tickets at TD Garden are selling for over $1,ooo per ticket just to fit into the balcony seating. A staggeringly large asking price to attend a basketball game. (RELATED: Dustin Johnson Will Play In The Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Invitational)

The Warriors have undoubtedly been the best team in the NBA over the last decade. Golden State will be appearing in their sixth NBA Finals in eight years. Boston on the other hand will be playing in their first championship series since 2010. It appears as if the Warriors are the team of the present while Boston is the next great team that is on the rise.

It should be fun to watch these two elite teams battle for the illustrious NBA title from home since the tickets are so high.