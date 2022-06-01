North Carolina Pre-K Teacher Resigns After LGBT, Pregnant Man Flashcards Found In Classroom

A North Carolina preschool teacher resigned after a resident reported that children used flashcards depicting a pregnant man to learn about colors, according to a report from ABC 11.

An unnamed preschool teacher at Wake County Public School System’s Ballentine Elementary School reportedly used flashcards that depicted a pregnant man and the progressive Pride flag, according to ABC 11. The educator resigned after the school’s principal unearthed the flashcards.

A preschool teacher in @WCPSS used progress pride flag flashcards and a poster depicting a pregnant man to teach students about colors. pic.twitter.com/2xAqs9S36A — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2022

Wake County Public Schools told ABC 11 that the flashcards are not tied to the district’s curriculum and dubbed the material “inappropriate.”

“The district is concerned to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom,” the district said, according to ABC 11. (RELATED: The Maker Of ‘The Genderbread Person’ Announce New Tool To Teach Kids About Sexuality: ‘The Sexualitree’)

Republican State Rep. Erin Paré ultimately brought the flashcards to the district’s attention after she received an email from a concerned parent, according to a press release from North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore. The constituent alleged that a preschool teacher was using LGBTQ-inspired flashcards.

“The principal of the school took swift action to investigate and respond to the information,” Paré said of the situation. “The principal found the stack of cards in a preschool classroom and verified with the teacher that they had been used by the teacher in the classroom to teach colors. The principal confirmed that the flash cards were not part of approved curriculum and that she was unaware that they were being used.”

“I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School,” Pare continued. “Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom.”

Wake County Public School Systems did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.