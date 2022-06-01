REPORT: Former NFL RB Marion Barber Found Dead In Texas

Former NFL running back Marion Barber has reportedly died.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment Wednesday at the age of 38 by law enforcement officers, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A cause of death is unknown at this time, but a spokesperson for the police department told the publication, “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in his apartment by Frisco police https://t.co/Y0ACGZXDYs — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 1, 2022

It is amazing how many athletes we’ve seen die over the past couple months. It’s truly beyond words and Barber is just the latest athlete to get added to the list.

I would caution people to not speculate about what happened until more information comes out.

Tragic News: Former #Cowboys RB Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment today by police. — Jordan Asri (@jpafootball) June 1, 2022

Whenever you read something about a welfare check and the police, it’s easy to jump to the worst possible conclusion, but we definitely don’t need to do that.

All we know is that police conducted a welfare check and they reportedly found Barber dead. It’s an incredibly sad situation. Hopefully, the public is able to learn about the details behind his death as quickly as possible.

Marion Barber was the early 2000s version of Marshawn Lynch. pic.twitter.com/z1Cd91ONQk — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 15, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very sad and tragic time.