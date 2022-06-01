REVIEW: ‘We Own This City’ Is A Great Series About Police Corruption

“We Own this City” is an outstanding TV series.

The HBO series about Baltimore‘s Gun Trace Task Force wrapped up Monday night after six outstanding episodes, and there’s no doubt at all that it’s a must-watch show. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The incredibly intense series shines a light on the true story of the unbelievable corruption in the Baltimore Police Department.

While I won’t spoil how it all goes down, you could spend days reading about how it played out in real life with a simple Google search.

The show exposes what happens when humans are given a lot of power and very little oversight. People are corruptible, and when a person acting on behalf of the state goes bad, things can go south very quickly.

It’s a brutal reminder that you never really know who you can trust, and that’s not an attack on the police. I’m a huge supporter of the police, but that doesn’t mean the bad ones shouldn’t be rooted out.

Also, Jon Bernthal’s performance as the main cop causing issues is without a doubt one of the best of his career. Whenever he was on screen, I couldn’t look away. The man is absolutely one of the most underrated actors in all of Hollywood.

So, if you haven’t already seen “We Own This City,” I suggest you check it out ASAP!