Social Media Reacts To Johnny Depp’s Win Against Amber Heard

Closing Arguments Begin In Depp v. Heard Trial

Leena Nasir
Johnny Depp defeated Amber Heard in court in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday, and social media has erupted with reactions from across the globe.

The jury voted unanimously in Depp’s favor, citing that they believed Heard’s op-ed with the Washington Post was, indeed, an example of defamation, and was issued with malicious intent, according to a statement read before the court. Fans have been quick to lend their thoughts on the verdict on social media, with the majority of the support being in Depp’s favor. Heard, on the other hand, has limited comments on her Instagram posts, and has declared her social media hiatus, indefinitely.

Depp’s supporters are flooding social media with love, support, and celebratory comments, and the conversation is being led by some pretty big names in the entertainment industry. Sofia Caiche Romero chimed in with a heart emoji and a clap, in support of Depp’s win.

 

Morgana Robinson commented on his Instagram page not once, but twice. She flooded the comments section with hearts the first time, then came back with a more descriptive expression of her emotions.  “We love you, Edward scissor hands. Give little Richard a kiss from me xxxxx,” she wrote.(RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Dubs Amber Heard As ‘The Craziest Woman That’s Walked This Planet’)

Mark Mahoney and Ifu Ennada also sent emojis of love and encouragement for Depp, as did Martina Lackner and Arpita Kaur.

Amber Heard’s Instagram page was silent.

 

Heard limited her comments and blocked public opinion from being shared on her page, effectively segregating herself from the fans she had, as well as the significant number of Depp fans that were likely to post their commentary on her page.

Heard and Depp released their own statements immediately following the verdict. The six-week trial revealed shocking testimony from both parties, ultimately leading to Depp’s win over Heard.