Social Media Reacts To Johnny Depp’s Win Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp defeated Amber Heard in court in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday, and social media has erupted with reactions from across the globe.

The jury voted unanimously in Depp’s favor, citing that they believed Heard’s op-ed with the Washington Post was, indeed, an example of defamation, and was issued with malicious intent, according to a statement read before the court. Fans have been quick to lend their thoughts on the verdict on social media, with the majority of the support being in Depp’s favor. Heard, on the other hand, has limited comments on her Instagram posts, and has declared her social media hiatus, indefinitely.

I don’t think #teamAmberHeard realizes a lot of us who believe #JohnnyDepp are part of the 97%, are WOMEN, and have experienced some sort of abuse in our life. We watched the trial, we saw the evidence, we chose who to believe. #TeamJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohhnyDepp — Peyton Blaylock (@PeytonBlaylock6) May 31, 2022

Depp’s supporters are flooding social media with love, support, and celebratory comments, and the conversation is being led by some pretty big names in the entertainment industry. Sofia Caiche Romero chimed in with a heart emoji and a clap, in support of Depp’s win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

Morgana Robinson commented on his Instagram page not once, but twice. She flooded the comments section with hearts the first time, then came back with a more descriptive expression of her emotions. “We love you, Edward scissor hands. Give little Richard a kiss from me xxxxx,” she wrote.(RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Dubs Amber Heard As ‘The Craziest Woman That’s Walked This Planet’)

People seem to be confused. I am not against Amber Heard because she is a woman, or because of Johnny Depp, or because I am a misogynist (I’m not). I am against Amber Heard because Amber Heard lied about being a victim, harming real victims. It’s that simple.#AmberHeard — haley | ⚔️ (@reineyelah) May 10, 2022

Mark Mahoney and Ifu Ennada also sent emojis of love and encouragement for Depp, as did Martina Lackner and Arpita Kaur.

I don’t care how you feel about Johnny Depp or Amber Heard – this is a very bad day for women who are victims. The silence so many fought against for so many years will once again descend over survivors of sexual violence and domestic violence. — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) June 1, 2022

Amber Heard’s Instagram page was silent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Heard limited her comments and blocked public opinion from being shared on her page, effectively segregating herself from the fans she had, as well as the significant number of Depp fans that were likely to post their commentary on her page.

Amber Heard had more evidence than 99.999% of domestic abuse survivors have to support her claims of abuse and a jury still found her guilty of defamation. Meanwhile, the person she accused could not be bothered to even show up to court. We hate women so much in this country. — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) June 1, 2022