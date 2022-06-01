Tweet From Democrats Comes Back To Bite Them In The A** Six Months Later

A tweet from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) about gas prices is coming back to haunt Democrats six month later as the nation sees record high-gas prices at the pumps.

The DCCC thanked President Joe Biden for lowering the price of gas by approximately two cents on December 2.

The graph showed the price of one gallon of gas declining from $3.40 to $3.38 by Nov. 29.

The average price of gasoline hit $4.62 on Memorial Day. Gas prices are up more than 92% since Biden took office. Gas prices in California hit a high of $7.25, according. to the New York Post.

Meanwhile gas prices averaged $3.05 on Memorial Day of 2021.

The Biden administration has tried to lay the blame of high gas prices and other economic woes on the Russia-Ukraine war. (RELATED: How Biden Raised Gas Prices Without Anyone Noticing)

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN Biden is “obsessed” with lowering gas prices but that “the president doesn’t control the price.”

Despite Biden’s alleged obsession with lowering gas prices, his administration has declared a war on fossil fuels, canceling all of the nation’s remaining offshore oil and gas lease sales and implementing tight restrictions on future onshore lease sales.

Biden recently suggested that record gas prices were actually part of an “incredible transition” away from fossil fuels during a trip to Japan. During the same speech, Biden noted his decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles hasn’t been effective in lowering gas prices.