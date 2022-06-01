‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Guarantees The Future Of The Show ‘Will Be Exciting’

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly wants people to know the future of the show is going to be very exciting.

The fifth season of the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner will premiere November 13, and millions of fans around the country are excited for whatever comes next.

Well, judging from some recent comments from the woman responsible for making Beth a legendary character, we’re going to be in for a wild time.

“Who knows where we’re going this season, but I know it will be exciting. The fact that we’re working for an audience of this many people gives us a lot to live up to,” Reilly explained during a profile from The Wrap.

She also touched on her surprise for the booming ratings and added, “I always remember my friends talking about ‘Breaking Bad,’ and it was this kind of kooky, small show that I was like, ‘I’ve got to catch up with it.’ And then all of a sudden I remember Season 5 was about to air and it just became an event. I was at home in England when our [latest season] was airing and got the call about what the numbers were and I thought they were joking!”

With every new bit of information that comes out about “Yellowstone,” the more excited I get. Granted, Reilly didn’t really give fans anything other than saying it would be exciting.

That’s not much to go off at all, but it’s still enough to get the blood bumping.

Here’s what I will say about season five of “Yellowstone.” Expectations are through the roof for the latest season of the Taylor Sheridan show.

Ever since it premiered in 2018, it’s been the best show on TV, and fans always expect things to get better with time. Seeing as how Sheridan is the best guy in the entertainment industry, I have no doubt he will meet those expectations.

Make sure to check back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them.