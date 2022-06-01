‘Yellowstone’ Was The Most-Watched Scripted Show Of 2021-22

One stat tells you everything you need to know about the success of “Yellowstone.”

Variety released data Tuesday on the top 100 most-watched shows of 2021-22, and the Paramount Network hit show with Kevin Costner dominated the competition. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

“Yellowstone” was the most-watched scripted show with an average of more than 11.3 million viewers, and it also averaged the most viewers in the 18-49 demo with an average of 2.766 million viewers in the demo.

The only thing on TV that had more viewers were NFL games.

This is just the latest example that Americans love and are craving non-woke content. People don’t want to watch woke garbage. We want to watch stuff that is entertaining and fun.

For the first time in a long time, “Yellowstone” played to the middle of America when it dropped in 2018, and it more or less completely ignored everything being pushed by Hollywood.

What was the end result when Taylor Sheridan decided to blaze his own path in the entertainment world? Well, “Yellowstone” became the biggest hit on TV since “Game of Thrones,” and the data speaks for itself.

People can’t get enough of the Duttons, and I’m right there with them.

Props to Costner, Sheridan and everyone else involved with “Yellowstone” for giving fans an incredible time! I can’t wait to see what we get in season five!