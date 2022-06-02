POLL: Nearly Half Of Democrats Think Disarming Teachers Makes Schools Less Safe

Nearly half of Democratic voters believed preventing properly trained teachers from carrying firearms made classrooms less dangerous, according to a May survey.

Of Democratic respondents, 48.2% believed that preventing properly trained teachers and school staff from carrying firearms made schools much more or somewhat more dangerous, a poll conducted May 25-29 by the Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group found. The survey sampled 1091 likely general election voters.

Only 41.3% of Democrats in the survey thought disarming teachers made classrooms less dangerous.

I love this & would love to see more of this! We need to do everything we can to keep our children & their teachers safe. https://t.co/IB2yPrs0sd — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 28, 2022

Republicans were even more likely to think disarming teachers made classrooms less safe, with 67.5% reporting that preventing properly trained teachers from carrying firearms made classrooms somewhat or significantly more dangerous, and 19.4% saying it made classrooms less dangerous.

Of the general pool of respondents, 57.5% thought disarming teachers made classrooms more dangerous. (RELATED: Police Reveal Key Information On How Texas School Shooting Happened)

Democratic politicians have vocally opposed proposals for arming teachers in schools in the wake of the May 24 Uvalde shooting, viewing the ideas as a distraction from gun control legislation.

I’m a gun owner. Do not tell me our Founders conceived of this carnage when they wrote the Constitution. Do not tell me they would have tolerated this madness. Do not tell me that teachers must be armed. And do not tell me your AR15 is worth more than another 14 children’s lives. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) May 24, 2022

As a combat veteran, I can tell you: I would never want to be armed with only a pistol against an assailant with an AR-15. We can’t just arm our teachers. We need to pass common sense policies like an assault weapons ban to stop these attacks. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) May 28, 2022

The poll had a 2.9% margin of error.

