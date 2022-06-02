Fox Contributor Slams People Who Stood And Watched As A Woman Was Assaulted In The NYC Subway

A Fox News contributor criticized passengers Thursday who did not intervene when a woman was assaulted on a New York City subway.

“The only redeemable person is actually the person video taping it,” Charlie Hurt, opinion editor of The Washington Times said of a video showing a man grabbing a woman by the hair and preventing her from walking away while on a subway car, adding. “As a reporter, I like for things to be recorded.”

The two-minute video posted on Twitter last month shows the man grabbing a woman by the hair, forcing her to sit next to him, then shoving her away, the New York Post reported.

The New York Police Department told The Daily Caller News Foundation that no reports were on file about the incident. (RELATED: Suspect Charged In Subway Hammer Attack Has 47 Priors, Police Say)

WATCH:

“The idea all of these people are on that subway car and nobody has the courage and the sense of injustice and disgust at what’s going on, to go over and stop this from happening is absolutely appalling,” Hurt said, adding, “Obviously the person videotaping it should have put down the phone and helped as well.”

New York City’s subways have seen other violent incidents, including a gunman wounding 10 people in April and the killing of a Goldman Sachs employee in what witnesses called an unprovoked attack.

“The idea that innocent people are afraid, understandably afraid to go and ride the subway to go to work to provide for their families, that is completely unacceptable,” Hurt said.

Hurt did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheDCNF.

