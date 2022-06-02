Fox News Contributor Says Biden’s ‘Full Scale Attack’ On Energy Enabled Putin Invasion

A Fox News contributor claimed that President Joe Biden enabled the Russian invasion of Ukraine after making bad decisions, including carrying out a “full scale attack” against domestic energy production on Fox Business Thursday.

Charles Hurt, the opinion editor of The Washington Times, told Stuart Varney on Fox Business that Biden “made a lot of terrible decisions” when he entered office, including “the full scale attack on energy independence” which not only increased gas and food prices, but also encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. (RELATED: Biden’s Decision To Kill Keystone XL Has Come Back To Haunt Him: REPORT)

WATCH:

“I would argue that it was that attack on American oil and gas, which increased gas prices so much that it gave Vladimir Putin the money he needed to invade,” Hurt said, adding that these were “a policy platform” of the Biden administration.

The Biden administration canceled offshore lease sales in May after issuing new regulations in April that placed new restrictions on onshore drilling for oil and natural gas, even as it urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase production. The administration also canceled the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, and claimed that restarting the project would not lower oil and gas prices.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, leading to massive economic sanctions and companies pulling out of Russia. Over 4,000 civilians have been killed in the fighting, according to the United Nations.

The White House and Hurt did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.