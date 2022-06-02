Gun Control Activist Wants To ‘Hold America Hostage,’ Calls For Mass Protests

Dave Cullen, a guest on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” called for protests to “hold America hostage” in order to pass gun control legislation Thursday.

The call came after guest host John Heilemann referenced an article published Tuesday in The Atlantic that called for students to refuse to go back to school in the fall and called for “an Emmett Till moment” that would “shock the system” to enact gun control.

“Take the summer – take the summer, plan this out,” Cullen, the author of “Parkland,” a book about survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who became advocates for gun control, said after Heilemann’s comments, “Do it right and essentially hold America hostage. Families, parents. And the workplaces and just walk out of school and make a demand.” (RELATED: House Democrats To Push List Of Gun Control Bills)

WATCH:

The discussion came in the wake of the mass shooting last month in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Heilemann noted past calls for displaying autopsy photos of victims of gun violence. Vice President Kamala Harris made a similar demand in 2019 while still serving as a Democratic senator from California.

Gun control legislation stalled in the Senate in the days after the shooting in Uvalde due to the inability to reach the 60-vote threshold to end the filibuster, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer backtracking after initially planning to force a vote on gun control bills.

Cullen did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.