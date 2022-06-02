Harvey Weinstein Loses Bid To Have His 2020 Rape Conviction Thrown Out Of Court

A court in New York denied Harvey Weinstein’s bid to throw out his 2020 rape and sexual assault conviction Thursday.

Weinstein argued that discussions of allegations of misconduct that he wasn’t charged for, surfaced before the jurors, which is something he believes should not have been permitted by the judge, according to the New York Post. A five-judge panel unanimously decided to dismiss the appeal, according to The Guardian. “We perceive no basis for reducing the sentence, and we have considered defendant’s remaining arguments and find them unavailing,” the Appellate Division, First Department said.

Breaking News: A New York appeals court upheld Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 sex-crimes conviction, raising the likelihood he’ll serve most of his 23-year sentence. https://t.co/qkRorc2iWl — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2022

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein, indicated this would not be considered a defeat, and that they will continue to pursue the matter via alternative methods.

“We are reviewing all of our options and will seek to petition the court appeals and beyond. We are disappointed, but not surprised,” Engelmayer said. (RELATED: Superstar Actress Describes Feeling Like ‘Meat’ In Audition Process For Epic Film)

Harvey Weinstein loses bid to overturn rape conviction https://t.co/LGwGD3WkkX pic.twitter.com/Ha4dsalzEi — New York Post (@nypost) June 2, 2022

This is just one of many battles Weinstein and his representatives are currently facing. The 69-year-old disgraced Hollywood mogul is currently in jail in California on charges of sexual assault against five women in Los Angeles, according to the New York Post. The allegations stem from alleged incidents between Weinstein and the women that transpired between 2004-2013, the outlet reported.

Weinstein has already been sentenced to 23 years behind bars for the sexual assault of a woman in 2006 and rape of a woman in 2013, according to The Guardian.