Kayleigh McEnany Rips Republicans Celebrating Johnny Depp’s Victory In Defamation Lawsuit

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany criticized Republicans for celebrating Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation lawsuit against actress Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming she destroyed his career after alleging he had been domestically abusive toward her. Heard counter-sued for $100 million for alleged defamation. The jury ruled in favor of Depp in the defamation trial Wednesday, awarding him $15 million —$10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million.

“But let’s be clear, there are no winners here,” McEnany said Thursday. “Not a single person in this case is a winner. We heard about their personal life, intimate details. And I think those who are celebrating Johnny Depp are a bit misguided in my view, I remember Johnny Depp as being the actor who said, ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?’ That’s when President Trump was president. I see some Republicans celebrating him, I don’t think this is your guy.”

“If you’re looking for someone — and I totally and absolutely believe in due process and that people should be heard — look to someone like [Supreme Court Associate Justice] Brett Kavanaugh, not Johnny Depp.” (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Details How The Media Undermined The Trump Administration In New Book)

Depp made the assassination joke about former President Donald Trump at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival in England.

“Can we bring [Donald] Trump here?” the 54-year-old actor said while discussing his 2004 film “The Libertine.” “I think Trump needs help. I’m not insinuating anything, by the way this will be in the press and it will be horrible, but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

The House Judiciary Committee Republicans appeared to celebrate Depp’s victory with a GIF of Jack Sparrow from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, Depp’s most notable role.