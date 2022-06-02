Kid Offers Nick Saban $5,000 To Quit Alabama And Return To LSU

A kid thought it was a good idea to sneak past security at SEC Spring meetings to pitch Nick Saban on leaving Alabama.

An unnamed high school student somehow managed to slip past a checkpoint at the event in Destin, Florida, and he allegedly offered the legendary coach some cash while eating lunch to leave the Crimson Tide, according to Outkick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The unnamed child told Outkick the following about why he breached the checkpoint to make his pitch to the seven-time national champion:

For the pain he’s given me for the past twelve years. January 9th to 2022, he has given me so much pain. I go to the LSU-Alabama games, I sit there in the 4th quarter, LSU is up and I think this is the year and then I just see Saban just run away with it. I am a diehard LSU fan. I build myself up on Fridays thinking this is the year we’re gonna beat him, we’re gonna beat ’em. They have the lead and then they just blow up. I just think that I can’t believe I just witnessed another Saban beatdown again. I respect him, I respect everything he does, I love his process, I love everything about him. I just can’t stand losing to him.

When Saban was asked about the exchange, he simply said, “The kid offered me 5,000 to leave Alabama and go back to LSU. He was a cute kid.”

College football fans are simply cut from a different kind of cloth, and there’s no other way to put it. There’s a passion in our souls, even at a young age, that words can’t describe.

What else would ever drive a young man to breach security at a major SEC event, find the Alabama coach eating lunch and offer him $5,000 to leave the Crimson Tide.

While it’s an insulting low amount of money, you have to respect the boldness of the move. Something tells me that this kid is going to be a local hero in Baton Rouge for the foreseeable future.

Now, that his plan failed, he should get ready to get smoked, once again, by the Crimson Tide and Saban!