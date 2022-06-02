Note Discovered At Deadly Hospital Rampage ‘Made It Clear’ Who Patient Was Targeting When He Opened Fire

The Tulsa Police Department discovered a note revealing the gunman in Wednesday’s shooting intended to kill his surgeon inside St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the police chief reported Thursday.

The gunman, identified by authorities as Michael Louis, killed four people and then himself inside the Natalie Medical Building before 5 p.m. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said two of the four victims were doctors, including Dr. Preston Phillips, who performed back surgery on Louis in mid-May.

Louis complained of pain several times to Phillips’ office and wanted further treatment, Franklin said. A note discovered by investigators confirmed that Louis intended to shoot Dr. Phillips.

“We have also found a letter on the suspect which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery,” Franklin told reporters.

The other victims were Dr. Stephanie Husen, William Love and Amanda Glenn, he told reporters.

Franklin said the gunman’s wife called the police and reported the incident about half an hour after the shooting. Officers continued to investigate the scene until 3 a.m.

“We have seen the violence that has taken place throughout the United States, and we would be naive not to think that that would not happen in our jurisdiction,” the police chief said.

Police responded within four minutes after being notified of the shooting at 4:53 p.m. and found the first victim lying on the ground, who later died at the hospital, the police chief said. On the second floor of the building, authorities heard a gunshot which is believed to have been the gunshot of Louis taking his life.

Franklin said authorities found a woman, who appeared to be unharmed, hiding under a desk at the feet of the deceased gunman.

“We found the suspect, and we rescued a female who was hiding under a desk at the suspect’s foot,” Franklin said. “She was there when the suspect took his life.”

Louis purchased an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun prior to the shooting, Franklin said.