NYC Appoints ‘Gun Violence Czar’ As Gun Violence Is Expected To Worsen

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new task force Thursday aimed at stopping gun violence, after he previously expressed worry about a summer crime uptick.

The task force, created through Adam’s Executive Order 19, will be co-chaired by Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright and the newly appointed “gun violence czar,” CEO of violence prevention organization “Man Up!” Andre T. Mitchell.

“It’s not a big city problem, it’s America’s problem- the proliferation of guns that are impacting our communities, and the rise of radicalization,” Adams stated at a rally held for gun violence awareness. “That’s the focus that we are ignoring and the role of social media on attempting to allow this radicalizing of people.”

“And so today, I am announcing a new task force,” he continued. “It will be co-chaired by A.T. Mitchell.” (RELATED: Texas Governor Bashes Gun Reform, Says Chicago Efforts Have Proven Ineffective)

Mitchell brings with him “20 years of designing and delivering proven solutions that contribute to safer neighborhoods,” according to Adams.

“There’s a new day in the city of new New York,” he added.

Following Adams’ announcement, Mitchell orated his responsibilities.

“Thank you to Mayor Adams for naming me the gun violence prevention czar in New York City,” Mitchell said.

“The community that we represent can create… solutions for themselves,” stated Mitchell. “And we are going to work hand [in hand] with that community to make sure that we deliver the things that they say that they need.”

Alongside the co-chairs, the task force consists of the police commissioner, the chancellor of the department of education, the chief housing officer, as well as each of the deputy mayors, according to the Executive Order. The task force will act as a liaison between the city government and communities impacted by gun violence, the order said.

Adams has previously stated that he is concerned that the crime surge is only going to get worse going into the summer.

“That’s what we have witnessed historically, an increase [in crime] over the summer,” Adams told PIX11 May 19. Officers were moved from working “peaceful parades” to “patrolling in dangerous locations” in preparation for the uptick, according to Adams.