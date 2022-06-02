REPORT: The SEC Is Considering Two Different Football Scheduling Formats

The SEC is reportedly down to two future scheduling format options for football.

The college football powerhouse conference is currently trying to figure out how to format the schedule moving forward, especially with Oklahoma and Texas slated to join the conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like the power brokers involved have narrowed it down to two options.

Sports Illustrated described the two format options on the table as, “an eight-game format where teams play one permanent opponent and seven rotating opponents (1–7 model); and a nine-game format where teams play three permanent opponents and six rotating (3–6).”

This shouldn’t even be a hard decision for the SEC. Go with a nine-game format with three permanent rival opponents. Every single conference should play as many conference games as possible.

The Big Ten plays nine games and if the SEC wants to be taken seriously moving forward, a nine-game format should be the only one considered.

Hell, I’d argue a 10-game conference schedule for all conferences is the best idea, but unfortunately, that’s not on the table right now.

With the two options being discussed for the SEC, it will be borderline criminal if the eight-game option is selected. There’s simply no excuse for it, and fans should make it crystal clear it won’t be tolerated.

Pick the nine-game scheduling format and never look back, SEC. It’s what fans in the SEC and around the country want!