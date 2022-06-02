DeSantis Says Biden Is ‘Trying To Make Excuses’ For His Low Approval Ratings

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said President Joe Biden is trying to “make excuses” for his low approval ratings.

The governor tore into Biden during Thursday’s signing of the “Freedom First” budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 at the Villages in Sumter County, Florida.

“We have to look at what we’re doing against the backdrop of what’s going on in Washington, D.C., and particularly, there’s a fella by the name of Brandon that people talk about that we have to contend with,” DeSantis said. “I see this news report where Biden is so frustrated that his approval ratings are in the toilet. He can’t understand, he’s lashing out at his staff, he’s blaming other people, he’s blaming the media, even though he gets the most sycophantic media coverage that any president has ever gotten, compared to how they treated Trump to how they treat Biden, it’s night and day.”

NEW: @GovRonDeSantis lights up Brandon for the 100% intentional and man-made economic crisis hitting our country. pic.twitter.com/WMMp6C0hHj — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 2, 2022

He went down the list of the president’s economic, fiscal and public health policies that, he said, has led to the public’s high disapproval. (RELATED: ‘Authoritarian Gas Attendant’: Gov. DeSantis Calls For Biden, Europe To ‘Hit Putin Where It Counts’)

“He’s trying to make excuses and I’m just thinking to myself ‘what has he done since he came into office?'” the governor continued. “He immediately waged war against American energy production. You see record gas prices in the United States, well that’s a big reason why, because of his policies. You look at what they did in terms of fiscal and monetary, printing and borrowing trillions and trillions of dollars. What’d you get for that? The most sustained inflation this country has seen in over 40 years.”

The governor also mentioned the administration’s imposed mask and vaccine mandates and his “hugely negative impact” on the economy and the supply chain crisis that has been “beguiling” the U.S. and nations abroad.

“He has created the circumstances that have led to this resounding disapproval of what he has done,” DeSantis said. “He would’ve been better off and we would be better off if he had simply gotten into office and did nothing than what he has done so far.”

Biden has continuously hit record low public approval ratings, earning a 36% approval rating last week, according to The Hill. His ratings went up six points in a Reuters-Ipsos opinion poll Thursday, however, 52% continue to disapprove of the president’s job performance. The poll surveyed 1,005 adults, including 435 Democrats and 371 Republicans, with a 4% margin of error.

An AP-NORC poll released in May found that only 2 in 10 Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction under Biden. The poll found that the president had a 39% approval rating and 18% of those surveyed said Biden’s fiscal policies have helped the economy.

An NBC News report found that Biden is “unhappy” that his staff has continuously walked back his comments, which included him saying that the U.S. will militarily intervene if China invades Taiwan, suggesting that U.S. troops are helping Ukrainians train in Poland, and calling for regime change in Russia.