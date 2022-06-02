NFL Favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick To Retire

NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick informed his teammates Thursday that he will be stepping away from the game of football.

Over his exciting and at times entertaining 17 year career as an NFL quarterback, Fitzpatrick threw the football for a whopping 34,990 yards through the air. In addition to all those yards thrown, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 223 touchdowns to just 169 career interceptions. He was one of the better backups and/or starters the NFL had to offer for over a decade.

After playing for nine teams over 17 NFL seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick has told his former teammates in an incredible text he sent to them that he is retiring. Here is a copy of that text, via @Fred22Jackson. pic.twitter.com/BjpAPaYagb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2022

The Harvard graduate text messaged his teammates with a lengthy list of names of the players he’s played with. Former teammate of his, Fred Jackson, posted the text to Twitter. Fitzpatrick said, “forever grateful for the magical ride,” seen in the post below:

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

Over his career, Fitzpatrick started for nine different NFL franchises, according to Pro Football Talk. Those teams he started for include, the Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Bengals, Texans, Buccaneers, Titans, Rams and the Washington Redskins. (RELATED: Prices For NBA Finals Tickets Are Historically High)

He was the epitome of a journeyman NFL player.

“Fitzmagic” will be missed by fans everywhere.