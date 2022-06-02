Poll: Young Men Of Both Political Parties Think Feminism Does More Harm Than Good

Dislike for feminism has become the dominant opinion among all young men, not just one political sect, according to a new poll by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A majority of male respondents under age 50, including a plurality of Democrats, said feminism has done “more harm than good” in the new poll released Wednesday. 62% of young Republican men agreed with that characterization, while 46% of young Democratic men agreed, compared to 41% of young Democratic men who disagreed.

Younger Men, Both Democrats & Republicans, in the majority think feminism has done more harm than good. pic.twitter.com/kvDGLAVdCB — Adam B. Coleman, Call Center Survivor (@wrong_speak) June 2, 2022

The survey was conducted by Tulchin Research between April 18-25, and surveyed 1,500 adults with a margin of error of 2.53%.

Thirty-seven percent of Americans overall said feminism has done more harm than good. In addition to young Republican and Democratic men, at least a plurality of younger Republican women and older Republican women also agreed.

Large swathes of young men also said that men “should be represented and valued more” by society. 60% of younger Democratic men agreed, along with 65% of young Republican men. A majority of Republican women and older Republican men also agreed. Just 4% of older Democratic men said so.

The SPLC concluded that these findings prove men see women’s rights as a threat. “Taken together, these results suggest that a sizable proportion of men across the political spectrum, as well as large numbers of right-leaning women, perceive the progress made toward transgender rights and gender equality as potential threats,” the organization said in a summary of the poll.

Young Democratic men were also more likely than other Democrats to agree with Republicans on a host of other social issues. 40% agreed that “transgender people are trying to indoctrinate children into their lifestyle,” and 47% agreed that “gender ideology has corrupted American culture.” (RELATED: New York Times Refers To Women As ‘Menstruators’ For The First Time)

A majority, 54%, of younger Democratic men agreed with what the SPLC called the “great replacement theory,” the idea that “the recent change in our national demographic makeup is not a natural change but has been motivated by progressive and liberal leaders actively trying to leverage political power by replacing more conservative white voters.”