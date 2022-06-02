‘You’re Blowing Smoke Right Now’: Sparks Fly On ‘The View’ Discussing Gun Control

“The View” co-hosts got into a shouting match with conservative guest host Tara Setmayer Thursday while discussing potential gun reforms.

Setmayer said red flag laws, which allow law enforcement to petition a judge to temporarily bar a potentially violent person from purchasing and possessing a firearm, is an effective solution that lawmakers can “find compromise on.” Co-host Sunny Hostin argued that banning AR-15s is a better solution, to which Setmayer immediately pushed back.

“I don’t have a problem with banning AR-15s,” Setmayer said. “The issue here is that the majority of mass shootings in this country are committed with handguns, not AR-15s. The FBI defines mass shootings as 4 or more people [shot or killed] which are committed with handguns in the majority of this country. So, the argument of just banning AR-15’s is not going to stop the mass shooting problem.”

“You’re blowing smoke right now,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

“No I’m not, Whoopi, they’re facts,” Setmayer interjected. “I’m not blowing smoke, I’m offering you practical solutions.”

“You’re blowing smoke at the table, and let me explain why,” Goldberg continued. “The issue here, there are all of these things, you’re right, strengthen all of the laws. Do all of that. But get the AR-15 off the market. I know, you say that’s not a way to do it but you know what it will start the process because right now nothing has been done. Personally, I’m sick and tired of people making excuses. It’s one gun, get it off the market! It’s one gun. Just do that, and keep doing everything else you keep saying you want to do.”

Setmayer said an AR-15 ban will not pass Congress, to which Goldberg responded that we will “sit around and we’ll watch more people go.” (RELATED: ‘Get Ready To Give Them Up’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Americans Should Report On Neighbors With Too Many Guns)

Goldberg concluded that there is currently no action in Buffalo, New York, in the aftermath of the mass shooting that killed 10 people inside a predominantly black supermarket.

Goldberg and Setmayer duked it out during Wednesday’s episode over a potential AR-15 ban, where the conservative guest host argued mass shootings can be conducted by firearms other than AR-15’s.

“A handgun does not turn people to dust,” Goldberg interjected. “Start with the first thing that can eliminate a child, you know how big a child’s body is?”

“So what happens to the black market, then? Setmayer later interjected. “So let’s say we ban the AR-15. AR-15s are the most popular weapon in this country.”

“Well, you know what? I’ll tell you what happens. The same thing that [is] being threatened to women who decide ‘maybe I need to go talk to somebody about an abortion,’ what do they say? You got an AR-15, we will put your ass in jail.”

Handguns are the most common firearm used in mass shootings, being used in 76% of all mass shootings in the U.S., Statista reported. A total of 146 handguns were used in 98 incidents between 1982 and 2022.