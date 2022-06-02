Trump Makes Massive Endorsement In Crowded GOP Primary

Former President Donald Trump waded into the GOP Arizona Senate primary Thursday, endorsing Blake Masters in the crowded field of Republicans.

Trump threw his support behind Masters, a venture capitalist, praising his tough stance on issues like border security and crime, and support for the Second Amendment in a statement shared with The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Blake is Strong on Border Security, in particular, the disastrous Southern Border where people are pouring into the U.S. by the millions, and destroying our Country … Blake will turn that around quickly,” Trump said. “Additionally, he will Cut Taxes and Regulations, be Tough on Crime, and Support our Military and our Vets. Blake will fight for our totally under-siege Second Amendment, and WIN!”

“President Trump is a great man and a visionary. He saved this country from a Hillary Clinton regime and forever transformed American politics… and he’s not done yet,” Masters said. “It’s incredible to have his endorsement — I wish everyone could know how this feels. Soon we will have a young, fearless, dynamic America First coalition in the U.S. Senate. And that is thanks to Donald Trump.”

Trump called Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who has led in the polls thus far, a “disappointment” for not doing enough to act on his election claims. Brnovich said there was “no evidence” of massive voter fraud shortly after the 2020 election, but did release a report in April alleging “serious vulnerabilities” in the state’s election procedures, AZ Central reported.

Polling has most often placed Masters in third place in the primary, not far behind Brnovich and solar executive Jim Larmon. Masters had sought out Trump’s endorsement, which has boosted some Republicans in their respective primaries. (RELATED: Rep. Ruben Gallego Trashes Sen. Sinema, Says ‘She’s All About Herself’)

The winner of the Republican primary will face off against freshmen Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who won the seat in a special election in 2020. Kelly is considered to be one of the more vulnerable incumbents up for reelection, with his race rated a “toss-up” on the Cook Political Report.

Representatives for Brnovich and Lamon did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

