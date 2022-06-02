Wayne State University Prof Tells Students To Watch ‘Professional News’ Like MSNBC, Not Fox News

A professor in Michigan encouraged students to watch “professional news” sources, including MSNBC, and told them to avoid Fox News, according to video footage obtained by the Young America’s Foundation.

Professor Michael Fayz told students in Wayne State University’s Business Law and Ethics course to watch “actual, honest-to-god, edited, professional news” like ABC, NBC, CBS, and MSNBC, according to video footage. Fayz told students that if they watched Fox News, they should also watch “something that’s actually true.”

“If you’re like me, you can go watch MSNBC. If you’re gonna watch Fox, especially at night, then you need to go watch half-an-hour of something that’s actually true,” Fayz said. “Just go see what’s really going on.”

NEW: A college professor shamed students who watch Fox News, according to video submitted to our Campus Bias Tip Line. “If you’re like me, go watch MSNBC. If you’re gonna watch Fox, especially at night, then you need to go watch half-an-hour of something that’s actually true.” pic.twitter.com/90vAWSytFH — YAF (@yaf) May 31, 2022

Fayz began teaching at Wayne State University’s School of Business in 1991, according to his LinkedIn profile. The educator received a mix of bad and good reviews on a popular student-run website called “Rate My Professor,” which allows students to review professors.

One student alleged online that Fayz is “very politically motivated.”

“He is very politically motivated with his personal [opinions], something that will affect your grade if you [did] not step in line with him,” the comment reads. (RELATED: North Carolina Pre-K Teacher Resigns After LGBT, Pregnant Man Flashcards Found In Classroom)

“If you don’t agree with him politically, get ready for him to grade you down,” another student claimed.

Wayne State University told the Daily Caller that Fayz “was expressing his opinion.”

“He does not represent the university,” a spokesperson said.

Fayz did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.