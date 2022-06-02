ANALYSIS: Woke Corporations May Have Finally Met Their Match

Corporations have been making a habit of lecturing citizens on their supposed lack of commitment to Leftist political causes, but American consumers and investors are having none of it. In fact, woke corporations are showing some signs they may be rethinking their priorities after widespread backlash to their posturing.

A poll conducted by Echelon Insights last month showed that American investors opposed companies wading into the political and culture wars by an almost 2 to 1 margin. Only 29% of the 1,000 respondents surveyed said companies using their financial power to advocate for political causes was a good thing, while 58% said it was a bad thing. (RELATED: Conservatives Form Anti-Woke Investment Firm To Take On The ‘Ideological Cartel’ Dominating Wall Street)