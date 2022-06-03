Adam Silver Says The NBA Has Lost Tons Of Money Because Of A Strained Relationship With China

The NBA has lost a stunning amount of money because of a strained relationship with China, but commissioner Adam Silver isn’t worried.

Ever since former Rockets GM Daryl Morey expressed support for freedom in Hong Kong, the league’s relationship with the brutal dictatorship has been rocky. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA Owner Makes Insane Comments About China Oppressing The Uyghurs https://t.co/mRmg6Fq2pC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 17, 2022

While the NBA usually kisses the shoes of the CCP, some people – most notably Morey and Enes Kanter – have spoken out against the crimes of the communist dictatorship, and that’s led to relationships between the two sides being icy. Remember, if you don’t walk the CCP line, you will be crushed!

NBA Star Says League Officials Threatened To Ban Him For Criticizing China https://t.co/KoMIzZBink — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 12, 2021

Adam Silver revealed Thursday night that some speaking out against China has cost the league hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Tim Bontemps.

However, in a refreshing take, Silver admitted that’s the cost of free speech and he’s accepted that fact.

Adam Silver says the NBA has lost hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years due to the league’s strained relationship with China, and that he accepts that as the cost of free speech. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 3, 2022

Honestly, I am stunned that Silver admitted the league is losing money and that’s the cost of free speech. It feels like the first time ever the NBA has kind of taken the stance that money won’t be prioritized over American rights.

Granted, it doesn’t sound like he was enthusiastic about it, but we’ll take whatever we can get at this point.

NBA owners have more than $10 billion invested in China. That’s why the league refuses to speak out against the horrific crimes of the dictatorship. Believe it or not, it cost nothing to take a stand for freedom and support good over evil. The NBA should be ashamed. https://t.co/fUmKGWQ9dJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 20, 2022

If you have to choose between supporting basic human rights or supporting the brutal dictatorship in Beijing, it shouldn’t ever be a tough decision.

Florida Senator @MarcoRubio Nukes The NBA For Pushing Gun Control While Bowing Down To China https://t.co/73iL34IbES — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2022

One of the most cowardly things LeBron James ever did was when he refused to stand with Morey and support basic human rights overseas. Instead, he talked about the consequences of freedom of speech.

It was despicable and one of the most shameful things I’ve ever witnessed.

So, props to Silver for admitting that freedom of speech means taking a hit in China. For once, it looks like the NBA is okay taking a hit financially when it comes to dealing with a tyrannical dictatorship.