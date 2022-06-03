Authorities Arrest 90 People, Seize 58 Guns In What Officials Are Calling County’s Largest Gang Bust Ever

Police arrested 90 people and seized 58 guns in a massive gang bust in San Joaquin County, California.

Police celebrated the results of Operation Hybrid Havoc, an investigation that has been going on for the past year, in a press conference Thursday.

“They literally stopped murders from occurring,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said. “Summer’s here. Kids can play in the park,” Salazar added.

As a part of the operation, police also recovered $23,846 in U.S. currency, 394 grams of cocaine, 959 grams of ecstasy, 98 grams of methamphetamines, 73 grams of heroin, 54 grams of fentanyl and 5.3 pounds of marijuana, KCRA reports. (RELATED: Fox Contributor Slams People Who Stood And Watched As A Woman Was Assaulted In The NYC Subway)

Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden said “some very dangerous people” have been arrested as a result of the bust.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln celebrated the results of the gang busts.

“On behalf of the city of Stockton I just wanna thank all the agencies that are involved with getting us to the point where we’re at here today,” Lincoln said.

“Enough is enough,” Lincoln added. “We have to protect the residents of this city. We have to protect the future of this city, and that’s our young people, our community. Our children do not deserve to experience what they’ve experienced over the last several months and the long-lasting trauma that lasts as a result of that.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta thanked the law enforcement officials who participated in the takedown.

“These public servants go above and beyond to keep this community safe.”

Bonta noted that this was the sixth such takedown of the year.

“There’s a lot to be proud of today,” Bonta said.